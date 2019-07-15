CCTV appeal: Edinburgh police hunt man after city centre robbery

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with a robbery in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident took place at an address in Viewcraig Street at about 6:30pm on Sunday, June 23rd.

Police want to speak with this man.

Detective Constable Sheila Silvagni, from the Violence Reduction Unit at Gayfield Police Station, said: "Inquiries are continuing in respect of this matter and we are keen to speak to the man in the images.

"I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact police immediately. Likewise, anyone with any further information relevant to this incident, should also get in touch."

Those with information can contact the VRU via 101 and quote incident number 3500 of the 23rd June 2019. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.