CCTV appeal: Edinburgh police hunt man after woman, 21, assaulted in Stockbridge

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a 21-year-old woman was assaulted in Stockbridge.

The incident happened at about 4am on St Bernard’s Row on June 2nd.

Police want to speak to the man in connection with the incident. Pic: Police Scotland

The man, pictured, who officers want to speak to is described as being of Mediterranean appearance, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build with dark coloured hair.

He was wearing a short dark-coloured jacket, light-coloured trousers and dark shoes. He spoke with a Spanish accent.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Craig Guthrie, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “This has been a frightening experience for the woman and as part of our inquiries we’re eager to speak to the man pictured. I’d urge anyone who can help us identify and trace him to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2028 of 2nd June, or an anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

To keep up-to-date with all our stories from across Edinburgh and the Lothians like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter.

Sign up to our newsletter: enter your email in the box at the top of this article to get daily updates straight to your inbox.