CCTV appeal: Edinburgh police seek man after Southside attack

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak with in connection with the serious assault of a 47-year-old man in the city's Southside.

The victim was struck on the head during the attack in West Richmond Street at about 8:10pm on Thursday, June 20th.

Police want to speak with the man, pictured.

Detectives are keen to speak to a man described as white, in his thirties, of medium build, with short dark hair and dark stubble.

He is pictured wearing a blue t-shirt with white detail, navy workman trousers with white fluorescent bands at the bottom of each leg and black work boots.

Detective Constable Peter Gilzean, of Gayfield CID, said: "The victim attended hospital, where he was found to have sustained a serious injury, and an investigation has been ongoing since this time.

"We’re keen to trace the man in the images as part of our enquiries and would urge anyone who may recognise him, or the man himself if he sees this appeal, to contact us.”

Those with information can call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3864 of 20th June 2019, or report this anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.