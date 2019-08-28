CCTV appeal following attack in Dalkeith

Police have put out pictures of a man they are trying to tracing following an assault in Midlothian.

The incident happened at 11pm on Saturday, June 15 at a music festival in Dalkeith Country Park.

The man in the two pictures has been described by the police as white, aged in his thirties, around 6ft to 6ft 5ins tall, with fair-coloured hair. He was wearing a light-coloured denim shirt over a white t-shirt which had red marking on and denim shorts.

“I’d ask anyone who recognises him and can help us identify and trace him to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2783 of 16th June 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Do you know this man? Contact the police.