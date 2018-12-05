CCTV appeal launched after serious assault in Newington

A CCTV appeal has been launched following a serious assault earlier this year at an address in Newington.

The incident happened on Thursday 15 March 2018 at an address in the South Clerk Street area.

Officers believe the man pictured may be able to assist with their enquiries.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and of medium build. He has short dark hair and wears braces on his teeth. He was described as wearing a khaki-green t-shirt, black denim jeans, and a black padded jacket.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn from Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “We’re eager to trace this man as part of our investigations and I would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone who can help us trace his current whereabouts is asked to contact officers at their earliest convenience.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0838 of 27 March 2018, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital