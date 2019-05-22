CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted on Edinburgh-Stirling train

Have your say

British transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a train between Edinburgh Park and Stirling.

The incident happened on March 20th between 10:40pm and 11:25pm.

READ MORE: Woman subjected to ‘prolonged and repeated’ sexual assault on Edinburgh-Stirling train

A previous statement released by BTP in March said the woman had been subjected to a 'prolonged and repeated' sexual assault on the train.

The statement also said a man was reported to have sat next to the victim, engaged her in small talk and then blocked her in her seat.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1900022240.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.