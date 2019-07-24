CCTV images of Victoria Street attack which left man in need of hospital treatment released

POLICE have released images of four men they want to trace in connection with a city centre attack that left a man in need of hospital treatment.

The 26-year-old suffered several facial injuries following the altercation on Victoria Street in the early hours of Friday, March 8.

The attack took place on Victoria Street at around 3am on Friday, March 8.

Officers are now keen to find the four men in the image captured by nearby CCTV cameras to assist in the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Iona Cory of Gayfield CID said: "This was an unprovoked attack, which resulted in the victim sustaining injuries to his face.



“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the assault and anyone who recognises those in the image.



“Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch."