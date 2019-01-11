CCTV images released after city centre attack

Police in Edinburgh have released CCTV images of a man they wish to trace following a serious assault in the city centre.

The incident occurred near to St Cuthbert’s Church on the corner of Princes Street and Lothian Road at around 4.30am on Sunday, 6 January.

Detectives probing the assault believe the man pictured may be able to assist with the ongoing investigation and would ask anyone who recognises him to come forward.

He is described as a white male, 20 years old, of slim build, with short light coloured hair and is clean shaven. He was wearing a dark bomber style jacket and spoke with a Scottish accent.

Detective Inspector Donnie Macleod of Edinburgh’s Public Protection Unit said: “This has understandably been a very distressing incident for the victim involved and we have been conducting a number of inquiries since then.

“The man pictured is believed to be of significance to our investigation, and we would urge anyone who recognises him to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 885 of Sunday 6th January or contact Crimestoppers in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.

