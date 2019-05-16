CCTV released of man sought over Edinburgh city centre attack

Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about an attack in Edinburgh city centre.

The incident occurred at around 1.45am on Sunday, April 21st on the corner of Hanover Street and Thistle Street, resulting in a man needing hospital treatment.

CCTV images of the man police want to speak to as part of their inquiries. Pic: Police Scotland

The man in the images is described as white, in his twenties, around 6ft tall with a broad, muscular build. He had short dark-coloured hair and was wearing a grey or green-coloured jumper.

Detective Constable Andy Cory, from Gayfield CID, said: “This was an unprovoked attack, which left the victim with injuries which required hospital treatment.

"As part of our enquiries we’re eager to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Hanover Street was busy at the time and we’d urge anyone who saw what happened to come forward.

"We believe the man pictured can assist with our enquiries. Anyone with any information to help us identify and trace him is asked to come forward as soon as possible."

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0709 of 21 April, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.