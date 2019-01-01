CCTV released of missing Edinburgh man whose car was found in Argyll

Police have released CCTV footage of a missing Edinburgh man whose car was found abandoned in part of Argyll.

Officers received a number of reports regarding a blue Volkswagen Golf GTI, registration S274 OGB, belonging to Thomas Saunders from Edinburgh, which appeared to have been abandoned near to a forestry track in Ardgartan near Arrochar.

Efforts have been made to trace the 58-year-old but this has so far been unsuccessful, and he has now been reported missing.

Police have now released CCTV footage of Mr Saunders in ASDA on Sandpiper Drive, Leith, on Friday December 14th. It is unknown when he travelled to the Arrochar area after that, however it is believed he was driving his car.

Thomas is described as white, of medium build, with green eyes and short white/grey hair. He may not be clean shaven.

Sergeant Alan Heron, Helensburgh Police Station, said: “Our officers have been trying to trace Thomas, the owner of a car left abandoned near to a forestry track, and as time goes on we are growing increasingly concerned for him.

“So far we have traced some of his extended relatives, who also want to make sure he is safe and well. We are appealing for anyone who knows of Thomas to also get in touch with us.

“We are also still asking those in the Arrochar area to think back, do you remember seeing his car in this area? How long ago was this? We do now believe that he was the driver of his car before it was parked up.

“I would also like to reiterate, Thomas please get in touch with police – we just want to make sure you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1270 of Friday 28 December 2018.

