Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths back in court for trial over speeding allegations

CELTIC striker Leigh Griffiths has appeared back at court after he continued to deny a speeding charge.

Griffiths is alleged to have been caught behind the wheel of his red Range Rover Sport driving at 54mph while in a 40mph zone.

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths

The 28-year-old Scotland international is said to have been clocked speeding on the A90 between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road, Edinburgh, on January 21 last year.

On day two of the trial Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court heard the registered keeper of the vehicle at the time of the alleged offence was a Nathan Redmond, of Bournemouth.

Mr Redmond was contacted by Police Scotland and he informed officers that the driver at the time was the former Hibs striker Griffiths.

Griffiths was then written to at his home in Wallyford, East Lothian, informing him of the intended prosecution but he failed to reply.

The striker was then written to again by police staff in March last year where he eventually replied stating he had been behind the wheel at the time of the alleged driving offence.

A fixed penalty of a £100 fine and three penalty points was then offered to Griffiths but was refused.

Justice Hillary Stevenson heard from the operator of the mobile camera unit Robert Jefferson, who allegedly caught the footballer speeding, that he had carried out all the necessary and required checks on the equipment.

Mr Jefferson, 59, said he was “satisfied” the camera equipment was ‘type-approved” and the device had been in complete working order that day.

The part-heard trial was adjourned for a second time due to witnesses not being cited by the Crown following a confusion concerning evidence that had previously been agreed between the prosecution and the footballer’s defence team.

Griffiths continues to deny driving at 54mph in a 40mph limit between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road, in Edinburgh, on January 21, 2018.

The trial will continue on May 16.

