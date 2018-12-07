Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths stands trial over speeding allegations

Have your say

CELTIC striker Leigh Griffiths stood trial today after denying a speeding charge.

Griffiths, 28, appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court where he pleaded not guilty to speeding on the A90 in Edinburgh earlier this year.

Griffiths, of Wallyford East Lothian, denies driving at 54mph in a 40mph limit between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road, in Edinburgh, in January this year.

The court heard from witness Robert Jefferson, a safety camera enforcement officer with Police Scotland, who said he was on duty at the A90 last January.

Mr Jefferson, 59, said the camera unit and the laser equipment used that day was tested every time it was used.

Mr Jefferson said he activated the camera unit after spotting a red Range Rover that he believed was travelling over the speed limit.

He said: “Around 12.44pm a red coloured Range Rover caught my attention.

“I formed the impression that the vehicle was speeding and I activated the laser which confirmed my suspicions the vehicle was speeding.”

The trial was part-heard due to the lack of court time and adjourned to December 20.

