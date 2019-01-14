Celtic supporter who attacked Hearts fan outside pub will be sentenced

A Celtic supporter who attacked a Hearts fan outside an Edinburgh pub will be sentenced next month.

Paul Amos launched the assault on Jambo Alistair Bryan after their two teams had played out a League Cup semi-final at Murrayfield Stadium.

Amos, 25, punched his victim to the face leaving the man with a bloody lip and sprawled out on the pavement outside the city’s Roseburn Bar.

Today Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told the assault took place when two groups of football supporters clashed outside the popular pub following Celtic’s 3-0 cup win on October 28 last year.

Prosecutor Mark Keane told the court Mr Bryan and his group made their way to the Roseburn Bar after the match.

Mr Keane said: “They then left the bar at 6.30pm and at the time the accused and others were walking in their direction wearing Celtic colours.

“An altercation erupted between the groups and the accused punched Mr Bryan to the face and Mr Bryan fell to the ground and landed on his back.

“Others then intervened preventing a further attack.”

Police officers on patrol rushed to the scene after seeing the victim laid out on the ground and thug Amos, from Maryhill, Glasgow, was subsequently arrested and charged.

Mr Bryan was given “head trauma advice” from paramedics and suffered a bloody lip due to the attack by the Celtic supporter.

Solicitor Ms Reid, defending, said her client was due to start work with a demolition company tomorrow and that he is due to become a father later this year.

Ms Reid added: “He was in the vicinity of Murrayfield on October 28 and he had been at the football match as he is a supporter of the Celtic team and has been for a long time.

“There was a verbal altercation between the two groups when they encountered each other and this led to animosity and he acted as liabled in charge one.

“He recalls he was extremely intoxicated at the time and he immediately regretted his actions.

“Clearly this has acted as a wake up call and his new responsibilities mean he cannot be doing daft things like this anymore.”

Sheriff Peter McCormack deferred sentence to next month for the preparation of social work reports and a restriction of liberty assessment to be carried out.

Amos admitted assaulting Alistair Bryan by punching him to the head at Roseburn Terrace, Edinburgh, on October 28 last year.