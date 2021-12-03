On Friday afternoon, police confirmed that a 24-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with items thrown onto the pitch during a match at Celtic Park during the evening of Thursday, 2 December.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and further enquiries are ongoing.”

Hearts winger Barrie McKay is struck by a plastic bottle thrown from the Celtic support.

