Celtic v Hearts: Man arrested after Hearts player hit with a bottle during match at Celtic Park
Hearts player Barrie McKay was hit with a bottle during a game against Celtic on Thursday.
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:22 pm
Updated
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 1:23 pm
On Friday afternoon, police confirmed that a 24-year old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with items thrown onto the pitch during a match at Celtic Park during the evening of Thursday, 2 December.
“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and further enquiries are ongoing.”
