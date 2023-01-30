Chantelle Stewart: Concerns growing for missing Falkirk woman last seen on Princes Street in Edinburgh
Police have launched an urgent search for a missing woman last seen in Edinburgh city centre.
Officers are asking for the public’s help in tracing the woman, who lives in the Falkirk area.
Chantelle Stewart was last seen on Princes Street in Edinburgh, at around 11pm on Saturday, January 28. The 25-year-old has not been seen since. Police said there are “growing concerns for her welfare”.
The missing 25-year-old is described as being white, 5 foot 2 inches tall, of a slim build with long brown hair. When last seen on Saturday, she was wearing a black mini jacket, a black dress and black-coloured high heels.
As part of their efforts to trace Chantelle, Forth Valley Police are appealing to the public for any information that could lead them to her. Anyone who may have seen Chantelle since this time, or who has any information on her whereabouts, has been urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3129 of January 29.