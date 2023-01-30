Officers are asking for the public’s help in tracing the woman, who lives in the Falkirk area.

Chantelle Stewart was last seen on Princes Street in Edinburgh, at around 11pm on Saturday, January 28. The 25-year-old has not been seen since. Police said there are “growing concerns for her welfare”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The missing 25-year-old is described as being white, 5 foot 2 inches tall, of a slim build with long brown hair. When last seen on Saturday, she was wearing a black mini jacket, a black dress and black-coloured high heels.

Chantelle Stewart, 25, who lives in the Falkirk area. She was last seen on Princess Street, Edinburgh on Saturday, January 28..