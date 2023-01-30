Chelsea Thomson, 12, has been reported missing from Dundee, but also has links to Edinburgh.

Police, who are concerned for the child’s welfare, have launched an urgent hunt.

Chelsea Thomson, 12, was last seen at around 3.30pm on Friday, January 27 in the Kennet Walk area of Dundee. While she lives in Dundee, she also has links to Edinburgh.

Chelsea is described as being 5 foot 6 inches tall, with short dark hair and blonde highlights worn in a bob. When she was last seen, the 12-year-old was wearing a blue waist length puffer jacket, a black sports jumper, black leggings, and beige trainers. She was also carrying a cream coloured fluffy shoulder bag.

Officers in Tayside are asking for the public’s help in tracing the young girl. In a social media appeal, they urged anyone with information on Chelsea’s whereabouts to come forward to police. They also appealed to Chelsea, and asked her to contact police.

Sergeant Helen Ireland of Downfield Police Office said: “We, along with Chelsea’s family, are concerned for her welfare. We are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Chelsea to ensure that she is safe and well.

“If anyone has any knowledge of Chelsea’s whereabouts or has seen her since Friday, 27 January, 2023, please contact Police Scotland on 101 reference 2365 of 27 January.