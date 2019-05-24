Child, 7, injured after being hit by car in East Lothian

Police are appealing for witnesses after a seven-year-old child was injured after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing.

The force said the child received minor injuries after being struck by a black Vauxhall Astra on the B1361 Mid Road in Prestonpans, at about 5:10pm on Thursday May 23.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision in Prestonpans. Pic: Police Scotland

It happened as the child was on the pedestrian crossing near to Jim Bush Drive.

The vehicle involved stopped at the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and anyone who witnesses it and has not yet spoken to police should call them on 101, quoting incident number 3028 of 23 May 2019.