Child, 8, taken to hospital following 'serious' three-car collision in Dalkeith

Police Scotland is in attendance at a car crash on Easthouses Road in Dalkeith.

Three cars are involved and officers have described it as 'serious'.

The collision has taken place on Easthouses Road. Picture: Google Maps

An eight-year-old has been taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected broken leg.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed there were 'injuries to other children'.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5pm.

Emergency services remain in attendance and the road is closed.

More as it comes.