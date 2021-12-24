Christmas decorations in the Coronation Gardens area of Prestonpans, East Lothians, were vandalised on the evening of Tuesday, December 22.

An investigation is underway following the incident and there have been ‘positive lines’ of enquiry, according to officers.

It comes as extra police officer and council warden patrols have been launched in Prestonpans following a recent rise in antisocial behaviour from youth.

Prestonpans Community Council took to Facebook to express their upset at the act of vandalism which they claimed left a tree’s expensive electric lights “hacked out” and they also claimed that an attempt was made to set the tree on fire by using a nearby rubbish bin.

The community council said that they were “incredibly disappointed and enormously saddened” and contacted local police to bring an end to incidents of anti-social behaviour that targets public property in the community.

Chief Inspector Neil Mirchell, local area commander for East Lothian said: “We have become aware of vandalism to Christmas decorations in the Coronation Gardens area of Prestonpans, which is believed to have taken place on the evening of Tuesday, 22 December.

"Officers are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to this.

"This incident follows a disappointing recent rise in youth-related antisocial behaviour in the local area and we are working very closely to address this through a new Problem Solving Partnership.

"Over the coming days and weeks, police officers and council wardens will conduct additional patrols in the Prestonpans area to address the ongoing issues and engage with members of the the community.

"I would also appeal to all parents or carers of children and young people to ensure they know where their children are going and ensure they are not part of these groups.

"At this time, a number of youths have been identified and charged in relation to offences and enquiries are continuing to trace other individuals.

"I want to reassure our local communities that we will continue this proactive approach until this antisocial behaviour is stopped.”

A message from the Editor:

