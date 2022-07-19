Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Cook, 78, was last seen in the Moredun area of Edinburgh at around 2.25pm on Monday, July 18.

He is not from Edinburgh, however, he was in the area for a few days before he was reported missing. Recently, he has been travelling between Scottish cities - from Glasgow to Edinburgh and possibly Perth.



There are growing concerns for Christopher’s welfare. Police say that he may come across as confused or may mention his nephew, Milton.

Christopher is described as a white male with a tanned complexion, about 5ft 10in tall, of skinny build with shaggy grey/white hair. He speaks with an English accent.

He was last seen wearing a blue jumper with a white t-shirt underneath, black trousers and dark trainers. He was also carrying a dark green Marks & Spencers bag.

Anyone who may have seen Christopher since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2134 of 18 July.