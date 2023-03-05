Concerns are growing for Christopher Cowin, who has been reported missing from Bathgate. Christopher was last seen in Gideon Court in the West Lothian town, at around 6.15am on Sunday, March 5. Police said the disappearance is “very out of character”.

The 29-year-old is described as white, around 5ft7 to 5ft8 ins tall, and of slim build. He has short dark hair and no teeth, police said. When Christopher was last seen, he was wearing a dark grey jacket, dark blue jeans, tan boots and a reversible grey/black beanie hat.

Officers are appealing to the public for help in tracing Christopher. They have asked anyone who has any information about his whereabouts to come forward, and have also urged Christopher to get in touch.

Sergeant Kevin Clark, of Bathgate police station, said: “Christopher’s family raised the concern this morning as he left without letting them know where he was going and that is very out of character. Officers are searching the area and looking at CCTV in an effort to trace his movements but would also appeal to anyone who may have seen him, or have any information about where he is. We’d also ask Christopher to get in touch with his family, a friend or police as we all want to make sure he is safe and well."