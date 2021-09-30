Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery on Claremont Court, Edinburgh.

The incident took place around 10.50pm on Tuesday (September 28), within a property at Claremont Court.

The victims, a couple in their 60s, were approached and threatened by three males, who arrived and left Claremont Court on a motorcycle.

The first suspect is described as male, Asian appearance, with Scottish accent, around 6ft tall, of medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing dark clothing and possibly wearing a ha’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Suspect two is described as male, either Asian or African appearance, with a Scottish accent, around 5'10, of medium build and possibly clean shaven. He was wearing dark clothing and possibly a hat.

The third suspect is described as male, around 6ft tall, of medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured motor cycle helmet, dark coloured clothing and dark coloured gloves.

Detective Sergeant Oliver Healy, from Edinburgh CID, said: “It is thankful that the victims were not injured as a result of this incident, however they were left badly shaken.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the Claremont Court, Claremont Street, Broughton Road or Logie Green Road areas on the evening of 28th September, and believes they may have seen the suspects in question to please come forward. We are also keen to speak with any motorists with potential dash cam footage from the area at that time.

“Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident 3657 of 28 September 2021. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.