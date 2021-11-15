Cleekim Drive incident: Man in possession of 'bladed weapon' charged following a vehicle fire
A man has been charged after police were called to a vehicle fire in Edinburgh on Monday.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 8:55 pm
A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the 23-year-old has been charged in connection with reset and possession of a bladed weapon after officers were called to reports of a vehicle fire on Cleekim Drive in Edinburgh on November 15.
Nobody was injured in the incident but a police car sustained significant fire damage.
The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 16.