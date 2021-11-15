A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed the 23-year-old has been charged in connection with reset and possession of a bladed weapon after officers were called to reports of a vehicle fire on Cleekim Drive in Edinburgh on November 15.

Nobody was injured in the incident but a police car sustained significant fire damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, November 16.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.