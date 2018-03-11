Club shut down after woman rides horse onto dance floor

A Miami Beach nightclub has been shut down for possible animal cruelty after a horse was ridden onto a packed dance floor.

After being made aware of the incident at Mokai Lounge, which took place on either Wednesday or Thursday last week, Miami Beach revoked the business licence for the club with immediate effect on Friday.

Video footage emerged showing a woman dressed only in lingerie on a white horse. As the horse made it to the dance floor it appeared to slip before bucking the woman off.

It is a matter which is being investigated by Miami Beach Police, who were able to confirm that the horse has been located and after being inspected was deemed healthy and safe by Miami Dade PD.

The city’s manager hit out at the club as he issued an order revoking the use of the Mokai Lounge.

“I was disgusted and offended that any legitimate businessperson would think this was an appropriate action to take,” said Jimmy L. Morales. “This activity was not permitted, and as soon as we became aware, I immediately instructed staff to act swiftly in remedying this situation.”

The action was condemned by Miami beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

He said: ““Animal cruelty is an abhorrent and vile act. I fully support the immediate actions taken by the city manager and his staff to ensure that this is remedied quickly.”