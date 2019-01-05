Coastguard joins police search for missing Edinburgh man Thomas Saunders

Officers searching for a man missing from the north of Edinburgh have issued a further appeal for information in a bid to trace him.

Thomas Saunders’ blue Volkswagen Golf GTI, with the registration S274 0GB, was recently found abandoned near a forestry track in Ardgarten, Argyll. It is believed the 58-year-old travelled to the area sometime between 16 December and 28 December 2018.

Thomas Saunders' car was recently found abandoned near a forestry track in Ardgartan, Argyll. Picture: Police Scotland

Efforts have been made to trace Thomas but this has so far been unsuccessful, and he has now been reported missing.

Local officers and a team of specialist resources, including mountain rescue teams, HM Coastguard and specialist Search and Dog Units are currently searching the area where the car was found.

Thomas is described as a white male, of medium build, with green eyes and short white/grey hair. He may not be clean shaven.

Anyone who knows of Thomas or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the vehicle pictured below around these dates is asked to get in touch with Police.

Anyone with information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 1270 of Friday 28 December 2018.

