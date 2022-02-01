Thieves broke into the power station in East Lothian and then into a van parked within and stole the tools worth a four-figure sum.

The incident happened between 10am on Saturday, 29 and 7am on Monday at the former Cockenzie Power Station.

Following the break-in, Police have launched an appeal, seeking information from those who may have heard any vehicles or saw people acting suspiciously around the site over the weekend.

It is understood plant machinery was used to break into the van containing the tools and that it had been driven ‘some distance’ on the site.

Detective Sergeant Jordan Sharp, Dalkeith CID, said: "The site is normally closed over a weekend so it would be unusual to see or hear any activity within during that time. We would ask people in the area to contact police if they saw or heard any vehicles or saw people acting suspiciously around the site over the weekend.

"We know from enquires that plant machinery was used to break into the van containing the tools and that it had been driven some distance on the site, so again, if you saw or heard something like that, or indeed, have any information that will assist our enquiry, then please get in touch with officers."

Any information can be passed to officers at Dalkeith Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 0539 of Monday, 31 January, 2022 when calling.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

