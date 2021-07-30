Officers are appealing for information after a break-in at Cockenzie Primary School throughout Wednesday night.

Police Scotland posted on social media: “Do you live in the area and did you see anyone within the school grounds during these times?

Cockenzie Primary School: Investigation launched after break-in at East Lothian primary school

“If so can you review your footage to establish if images of culprits have been captured.

“The team are also investigating ongoing issues relating to ASB [anti-social behaviour] being caused by youths.”

