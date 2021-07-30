Cockenzie Primary School: Investigation launched after break-in at East Lothian primary school

An investigation has been launched by police after a break-in at an East Lothian school.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 30th July 2021, 8:24 am
Updated Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:13 am

Officers are appealing for information after a break-in at Cockenzie Primary School throughout Wednesday night.

Police Scotland posted on social media: “Do you live in the area and did you see anyone within the school grounds during these times?

“If so can you review your footage to establish if images of culprits have been captured.

“The team are also investigating ongoing issues relating to ASB [anti-social behaviour] being caused by youths.”

