The incident happened around 11.30pm last night, on the driveway of a property in Spylaw Park, Colinton.

Officers want to speak to two men seen at the time, both wearing grey tracksuits and dark-coloured trainers. One is described as around 6ft, the other as around 5ft 10ins and riding a mountain bike and carrying a rucksack.

They may also have been in Lanark Road and Spylaw Avenue area.

Police have issued a description of two suspects.

Detective Constable Sam Gillies, of Edinburgh CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured but this was a deliberate and reckless act that has destroyed two cars and could have caused more extensive damage if the fire had not been put out quickly by the fire service.

"We are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch, including if you were driving and have dash-cam footage.”