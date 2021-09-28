Comely Bank Street incident: Bomb squad in attendance as locals ordered 'to stay in their homes'
An Edinburgh street has been closed off by police on Tuesday evening, with a bomb disposal unit in attendance and local residents told to ‘stay in their homes’.
Comely Bank Street, in the Stockbridge area of the Capital, has been cordoned off at both ends and several properties have been evacuated as a precaution.
Police received a report of a ‘possible ordnance’ in a property on the street.
A cordon has been put in place and several neighbouring properties have been evacuated.
One local resident told the Evening News: “We have all been told to stay in our houses and the street has been taped off by police.”
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 28 September, we received a report of possible ordnance found with in a property on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.
“Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently on scene. There is no risk to the wider public.”
More to follow.