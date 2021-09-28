Bomb squad in attendance on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.

Comely Bank Street, in the Stockbridge area of the Capital, has been cordoned off at both ends and several properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

Police received a report of a ‘possible ordnance’ in a property on the street.

A cordon has been put in place and several neighbouring properties have been evacuated.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One local resident told the Evening News: “We have all been told to stay in our houses and the street has been taped off by police.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.35pm on Tuesday, 28 September, we received a report of possible ordnance found with in a property on Comely Bank Street in Edinburgh.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) are currently on scene. There is no risk to the wider public.”

More to follow.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.