Community service for Musselburgh woman who held knife to her grandmother’s throat in robbery

A DESPERATE thug who robbed her own 85-year-old grandmother in a bid to buy drugs has escaped custody.

Danielle Bennett attacked elderly relative Lydia Riding by holding the serrated edge of a knife against the pensioner’s throat before grabbing £180 from her purse.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Bennett, 33, admitted the “cruel and cowardly” attack on the OAP at an address in Tranent, East Lothian, when she appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

The drug addict returned to court for sentencing on Thursday, and Sheriff Frank Crowe stopped short of jailing her after he heard the mother-of-one had served the equivalent of a six month sentence while on remand.

Solicitor Angela Craig, defending, also said Bennett has been engaging with drug addiction services while inside prison and the offence was “out of character” for her client.

Sheriff Crowe said: “I think you now realise this was a very cruel and cowardly attack on your grandmother.

“She is an elderly lady and fortunately (for you) she has been very magnanimous about it all.”

Bennett, from Musselburgh, East Lothian, was sentenced to an 18-month offenders supervision order and told she must complete 100 hours of unpaid work in the community.

Bennett pleaded guilty to assaulting her grandmother Lydia Riding, aged 85, by holding a knife to her throat and robbing her of £180 in cash at an address in Tranent, East Lothian, on March 18 this year.

