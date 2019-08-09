Concern for missing 55-year-old man in Edinburgh last seen a week ago

Police are appealing to the public for help to find a missing 55-year-old man in Edinburgh who was last seen a week ago.

In a statement, the force said that Colin Robertson was last spotted in the Clerk Street area of the city on August 2nd and there are concerns for his welfare.

Colin Robertson.

Colin is descried as 5ft 6ins tall, brown eyes, bald with grey/dark short hair at the sides and a grey/dark beard.

The statement says: "Anyone who may have seen Colin since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 5345 of the 2nd August 2019."