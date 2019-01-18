Concern for missing man last seen boarding train to Edinburgh

Have your say

Concern is growing for a missing man who boarded a train from the north of England to Edinburgh.

Gordon Cocker left his home at 9.15am on Thursday, 17 January before boarding a train from Darlington to the Capital.

According to Durham Constabulary, Gordon did not get off at his destination and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his safety.

Police issued a CCTV image of the 56-year-old which was taken at Darlington Railway Station on the day he vanished.

Gordon is described as being 6ft 4 tall and of proportionate build. He has short, grey, receding hair and wears glasses.

At the time he was last seen he was wearing a royal blue fleece and blue trousers.

Officers stress that Gordon is not in any trouble but his family are growing worried about his safety.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to call Durham Constabulary on 101 and quote incident number 0133 of January 17.

