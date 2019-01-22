Concern growing for missing Broxburn woman

Have your say

Concern is growing for the welfare of a woman reported missing from Broxburn, West Lothian.

Claire McKee left her home in Queens Avenue sometime during the morning of Tuesday, 22 January without telling anyone where she was going.

She has not returned home or been in contact with friends or family since.

She is described as white, around 5Ft 8ins tall with long blonde hair that may be in a ponytail and is wearing a khaki green jacket with a fur trim hood.

Claire is known to visit the Edinburgh and Linlithgow areas.

Anyone who knows her current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Kris Linejs said: “We are eager to locate Claire as soon as possible to ensure she is alright and we would urge anyone who knows where she currently is to contact police immediately.

“In addition, we’d also request that Claire get in touch to confirm she is safe.”

Those with information can contact Broxburn Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 806 of the 22nd January.

