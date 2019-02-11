Concern grows for missing Leith man, 36, last seen 6 days ago

Concern is growing for a missing Edinburgh man who was last seen six days ago.

James Cornforth, 36, was last seen leaving Ocean Terminal in Leith shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, February 5th.

James Cornforth was last seen six days ago. Pic: Police Scotland

Police say it is believed he may have returned home briefly to the Waterfront Avenue area of the city, however he has not been in contact with family of friends since and concern is now growing for his welfare.

James is described as 36 years old, white, 5ft 10ins in height with stocky build and short brown hair. He also has a well-spoken Scottish accent, is clean shaven and has a tribal half sleeve tattoo on his right arm and thistle on his right ankle.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue cotton joggers, trainers and black light rain jacket.

Anyone who believes they may have seen James or who knows of his whereabouts should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1134 of 07/02/2019