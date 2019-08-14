Concerns for man, 47, missing from Edinburgh

Have your say

Police Scotland has appealed for the public's help in a bid to trace a missing man.

Archibald Hunter, known locally as Archie, was last seen leaving an address in Earl Haig Gardens, Trinity, at around 12:30pm today.

Mr Hunter has not been seen since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Archie is white, aged, 47, 5’5”-5’6” tall, medium-to-stocky build, with shaved or short dark hair.

He was last seen on a mountain bike. His clothing at this time is unknown.

Anyone who may have seen Archie since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 1629 of August 14 2019.