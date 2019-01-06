Concerns grow for Edinburgh man missing for eight days

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a missing Edinburgh man who was last seen more than a week ago.

Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Lessandro Ross, 31, also known as Paul Ross, who has been reported missing from the Fountainbridge area.

Paul was last seen around 3pm on Saturday 28 December in Niddrie Mains Road.

He is described as white, 6 foot tall, slim build, mid length dark hair, shaved at sides, unkempt beard.

When last seen he was wearing a grey hooded top, black reefer style knee-length jacket, black jeans and may have a black and white beanie hat.

He is known to frequent the City Centre, Leith, Craigmillar and Fountainbridge.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr Ross or who believes they may have seen him is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 0953 of 3rd January 2019.

