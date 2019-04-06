Concerns grow for Edinburgh teen Charlotte Ramage missing for three days

AN appeal has been issued to trace a teenage girl missing for several days in Edinburgh.

Charlotte Ramage left her home in Dunsmuir Court, Corstorphine, at around 13.30hrs on Wednesday 3rd April and has not returned.

Charlotte Ramage

Concern is growing for her welfare and anyone who believes they have seen Charlotte or has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to get in touch.

She is described as white, 5ft 3ins tall, slim build, long red/auburn hair and green eyes. Her clothing is unknown but she often wears a grey hooded top and black Nike trainers.

In addition, Charlotte is asked to get in touch and confirm she is safe.

