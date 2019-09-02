Concerns grow for missing Edinburgh man who vanished after going to his local post office.

Fears are growing over the whereabouts of a man who was last seen leaving home to go to his local post office.

Charlie Bell left his home in Wardieburn Road at around 7.30am on Monday, but the 61-year-old failed to return home and has not been seen since this time.

Police Scotland say concern is now growing for his well-being and anyone who knows Charlie's current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Charlie is described as white, 6ft talk with a slim build and long greyish white hair. He was last seen wearing a brown zip-up top and back tracksuit bottoms.

He also lives with Type 2 diabetes, which requires daily treatment and at this time it is unknown if he has taken his medication.

Inspector Caroline Flynn from Drylaw Police Station said: "It is extremely out-of character for Charlie to not return home, or tell anyone where he is going.

"This, coupled with his need to take daily medication for his diabetes, makes it very important for us to locate him as soon as possible and ensure he is alright.

"Anyone with information that can assist with our ongoing inquiries is asked to contact police immediately."

Those with information can contact Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 1596 of the 2nd September.