Concerns grow for missing Luton man as new CCTV shows him on Edinburgh’s South Bridge

Police have released new CCTV images of a missing Luton man who has been spotted several times in Edinburgh.

William Robinson was reported missing nearly three weeks ago but has since been seen on camera in Edinburgh’s Princes Street and Waverley Bridge.

The new CCTV shows William on South Bridge. Pic:

New images released by police show the 38-year-old carrying a rucksack when last seen walking along South Bridge at 2:51pm on Saturday April 27.

In a statement released today, officers said William was heading towards the Newington area.

Inspector Bob Innes from the West End Police Station said: “It is approaching three weeks since William was reported missing and due to health concerns, which he requires regular medication for, we are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

“We know that he is likely to be carrying a large dark coloured rucksack with a purple roll mat stored in the top. I’d ask that the public look out for a man matching William’s description, carrying this rucksack, and report any sightings of him to officers immediately.

William Robinson. Pic: Police Scotland

“We have received numerous calls from members of the public reporting potential sightings of William across the city centre, which have all been followed up with extensive inquiries.

“I’d ask anyone with any information that can help us trace William to get in touch as soon as possible.”

William is described as white, around 5ft 11ins tall and of stocky build. He has long dark hair and a beard, and often wears a blue or camouflage-coloured jacket.

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1151 of 22nd April.

