Concerns grow for teen girl last seen with male friend in Gorgie

CONCERNS are growing for a missing teenage girl who was last seen with a male friend in the Gorgie area.

Officers at Ayr are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Sara Findlay, 18, who was reported to police yesterday as missing since Friday 1st March 2019.

She is believed to be in the company of her male friend and was last seen on 10th March in Gorgie Road in Edinburgh.

She is described as white, 5ft 2 inches in height and of slim build with collar-length brown hair.

She has a number of piercings in her lips and nose and when last seen she was wearing a black jacket, black hooded top, black trousers, black boots and a black hat.

Anyone with information on Sara’s whereabouts is asked to contact Ayr Police Office through 101 quoting reference number 2900 of 13 March 2019.

