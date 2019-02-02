Concerns raised for Musselburgh man missing for two days

AN appeal has been launched to trace a missing man in East Lothian.

John Muir was last spoken to by family around 10.40pm on Thursday 31st January 2019.

The 33-year-old, who lives in the Musselburgh area of East Lothian, has not been seen or heard from since and there are growing concerns for his welfare.

John is described as white, 6ft 2ins tall, of stocky build, with dark hair with some grey which is cropped at back and sides and longer on top. He is likely to be wearing dark coloured training shoes, blue coloured jeans and a dark coloured hooded top possibly with ‘Amsterdam’ and an image of a bicycle printed on the front.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from John since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3037 of 1st February.

