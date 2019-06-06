Convicted extortionist jailed for horrific rape ordeal in Edinburgh Travelodge

Have your say

A CONVICTED extortionist who punched a woman before subjecting her to a horrific rape ordeal has been jailed.

Despicable Basharat Khan, 31, attacked the 48-year-old female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at the Travelodge Hotel at Dreghorn Link, Edinburgh, on September 24 2017.

The High Court in Edinburgh.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Khan preyed on the woman in the early hours of the morning.

His victim told jurors of how the thug physically assaulted her and ignored her pleas for him to stop.

However, the crook, who was handed a 30 month sentence for extortion in May 2018, was caught after the woman plucked up enough courage to speak to police.

The story emerged after Khan, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, was convicted of rape following a trial before judge Lady Wise.

His victim told prosecution lawyer Sheena Fraser last week of how she had been out with a friend in Edinburgh before going to the hotel where she met Khan.

She said that she started to feel unwell in the hotel room after she was given a drink.

The woman said: “I started to feel slurry. My head didn’t feel right. It was a spinning sort of thing. I started feeling like that after drinking it.”

The woman said she fell asleep and when she awoke, Khan raped her.

The victim added: “He smacked me in the mouth. He pulled my leggings down and lay on top of me.

“I kept on saying ‘no I don’t want this.’

“I kept saying ‘no get off me, no.’ I froze. I’m so ashamed. He kept going.”

The woman said that she later left the hotel room and went to reception where a staff member phoned for a taxi.

The court heard how the woman eventually spoke to police. Detectives found enough evidence to bring Khan to court on a charge of rape.

On Thursday afternoon, jurors returned a conviction to a charge of rape. Ms Fraser couldn’t be in court so her place was taken by her colleague Jane Farquharson QC.

Ms Farquharson said that Khan was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh last year on a charge of extortion.

On that occasion, judge Lord Brailsford hear how Khan and his co accused Ziarat Ali extorted £5,000 from the parents of Bilaal Afzal.

The pair told dad Muhammed and wife Sajda that they would take their child to England and kill him if they didn’t hand over the cash to them.

The duo committed the crime between September 8 and 9 2017. Prosecution lawyer Peter Ferguson QC said Bilaal was driven from Edinburgh to Newtown St Boswells in the Scottish Borders.

However, the pair were later snared after being caught by the police.

On Thursday, defence advocate David Nicolson said he would reserve his mitigation until his client’s sentencing hearing next month.

Lady Wise told Khan she was deferring sentence for the court to obtain reports about his background and character.

She added: “You will appear before me again at 9.30am on July 4 at the High Court in Edinburgh.”