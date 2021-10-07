Officials have confirmed that John McGrogan, a prisoner from HMP Edinburgh, was found dead behind bars on September 30, 2021.

The 71-year-old from West Lothian, was found guilty of committing offences on two girls, ages six and 11, at Edinburgh addresses between 1981 and 2005

McGrogan was jailed for eight-and-a-half years and was also ordered to be supervised for a further four years after his release.

The prisoner died last week while being held in HMP Edinburgh.

His death has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal and a Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

