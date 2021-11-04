COP26: Edinburgh man in court accused of spraying paint on police officers

Andrew Naylor allegedly assaulted three officers in Glasgow city centre's Waterloo Street on November 3.

Prosecutors state the 60-year-old sprayed paint on the heads and bodies of constables Bradley Pitt, Sally Meineike and Sarah Wallace.

All three officers are stated to have been working for Thames Valley police in the execution of their duties.

Officers intervene during the 'greenwashing' march through Glasgow. Pic: Jane Barlow/PAwire

Naylor made no plea through his lawyer Claire Ryan at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The accused, of Edinburgh, was granted bail by Sheriff Gerard Considine meantime pending further examination.

His bail conditions include exclusion from Glasgow city centre until the end of the summit on November 19.

Marchers on Wednesday dressed in green to protest ‘greenwashing’ – a ploy used to persuade the public that an organisation's products, aims and policies are environmentally friendly.

