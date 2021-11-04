COP26: Edinburgh man in court accused of spraying paint on police officers
A man has appeared in court to face allegations that he sprayed police officers on duty at the COP26 summit in Glasgow with paint.
Andrew Naylor allegedly assaulted three officers in Glasgow city centre's Waterloo Street on November 3.
Prosecutors state the 60-year-old sprayed paint on the heads and bodies of constables Bradley Pitt, Sally Meineike and Sarah Wallace.
All three officers are stated to have been working for Thames Valley police in the execution of their duties.
Naylor made no plea through his lawyer Claire Ryan at a private hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The accused, of Edinburgh, was granted bail by Sheriff Gerard Considine meantime pending further examination.
His bail conditions include exclusion from Glasgow city centre until the end of the summit on November 19.
