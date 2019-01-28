Cops probe after armed gang of hunters butcher a deer in Granton

SHOCKED staff watched in horror as a gang of men butchered a deer in full view of their office before carting away its carcass.

The three camouflage-clad hunters, armed with what appeared to be a rifle, stalked their prey on waste ground near the Granton gasometer on Friday morning.

The killing happened near the Granton gasometer

Stunned workers in the nearby Scottish Gas building saw them set their dogs on the defenceless animal before slinging it over their shoulders and calmly strolling off.

“It was horrific and enough people saw it,” said one Scottish Gas worker of the bloodbath.

“I mean, who carries a rifle around with them? They probably wanted the deer for food because they slung it over their shoulders and took it away.

“I don’t know whether it was an adult or young deer but I presume the men had a vehicle with them as they’re not light.”

She told how the animal was massacred in front of colleagues in meetings or in the ground floor cafe of the building at about 10.30am on Friday.

“It was in full view and is shocking because young families are often walking by and people getting off the bus from town.”

The three men and their Labrador-type dogs were last seen with the dead deer walking towards the Morrisons.

A police spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of an unlawful killing of a deer in the Granton area.

“The incident was reported to have taken place on a grass area near to Gypsy Brae.

“Three men are reported to have used three dogs to kill a deer.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or has information to help inquiries, is asked to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1255 of 25 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

