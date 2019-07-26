Cops probe mystery death in Edinburgh residential street

Have your say

POLICE are investigating the mystery death of a man in Gracemount.

The body of the 54-year-old was found at a home in Linden Avenue yesterday.

Officers have sealed off the property while they launch and inquiry.

A post mortem is expected to be carried out to establish the cause of death.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh attended at an address in Linden Avenue at around 11.30am on Thursday 25th July where a 54-year-old man was found dead within.

"The death is being treated as unexplained at this time and inquiries are continuing."