Crack cocaine haul worth hundreds of pounds seized in Bruntsfield drugs raid

Have your say

Crack cocaine worth hundreds of pounds has been seized after a drugs raid on a property in Bruntsfield.

Officers acting on intelligence raided a ground floor property in Bruntsfield Avenue on Tuesday.

A police raid was carried out on Tuesday at an address in Bruntsfield. Picture: JPIMedia

Once inside the property they discovered a haul of crack cocaine worth more than £800 and other drug-dealing paraphernalia.

Police say inquiries are ongoing in relation to the investigation.

Sergeant Dale Ketchen said: "On Tuesday 3rd September, police in Edinburgh carried out an intelligence-led search of a property in Bruntsfield Avenue, where they recovered crack cocaine worth over £800, along with other items associated with drug-dealing.

"Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry in relation to this investigation."