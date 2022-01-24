Craig Baillie: Police in Fife confirm missing man has been found

Craig Baillie, 31, was last seen in the Main Street area of Crossgates, at around 11.30pm on Friday, January 21.

He was with two small bulldog-type dogs.

Extensive enquiries were made to trace him, and police confirmed over the weekend he had been found.

Officers thanked the public for their help.

Craig Baillie, 31, who is missing from the village of Crossgates in Fife.