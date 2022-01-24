Craig Baillie: Police in Fife confirm missing man has been found
Police have traced a man reported missing in Fife last Friday.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 12:49 pm
Craig Baillie, 31, was last seen in the Main Street area of Crossgates, at around 11.30pm on Friday, January 21.
He was with two small bulldog-type dogs.
Extensive enquiries were made to trace him, and police confirmed over the weekend he had been found.
Officers thanked the public for their help.