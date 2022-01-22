Craig Baillie, 31, was last seen in the Main Street area of Crossgates, at around 11.30pm on Friday, January 21.

He is described as being white, around 6ft 2ins, of a heavy build with short brown hair. When last seen, he had a dressing on a wound on the back of his head, and was wearing a dark jacket and dark shorts. He was also with two small bulldog-type dogs.

Inspector Tony Rogers said: “Extensive enquiries are underway to trace Craig.

"We are growing increasingly worried for Craig and just want to know that he is safe and well.

“If anyone has seen Craig or has any information or knowledge of his whereabouts, please contact police as a matter of urgency.

"Similarly, if Craig is reading this I would ask that he contact police so that we can confirm his welfare.”

Anyone with any information should contact officers at Cowdenbeath Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 3878 of 21/01/22.

