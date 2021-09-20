Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

Firefighters tackled the blaze at Craigroyston Boys’ Football Club ground on Muirhouse Parkway in Edinburgh at around 9pm last night.

Police say a shower building at the club was damaged on Sunday evening.

The cabin was on fire last night.

The extent of the damage has now become apparent with pictures of the burnt-out facility.

A post on the club’s page said: “Unfortunately there was a significant fire at the club rooms tonight which looks like it was set deliberately. However thanks to the quick response of the fire services they prevented it being worse than it was.

“We will assess the full extent of the damage tomorrow and support the police with there investigation, we will keep everyone informed, stay safe.”

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 9pm on Sunday, 19 September, 2021, police were informed of a fire at Craigroyston Playing Fields.

The damage after last night's fire. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

“The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire which had caused damage to a shower building.

“There was no-one injured and police are treating the incident as wilful fire-raising.”

Police are treating the fire as deliberate. Picture: Lisa Ferguson